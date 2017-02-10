A new survey says Canadians, especially the young, are consuming excessive amounts of sugary drinks.

(AP File Photo)

Researchers at the University of Waterloo predict this will result in over 63,000 deaths the next 25 years and cost the health-care system more than $50-billion.

Co-author Dr. David Hammond says that the health and economic burden from sugary drinks in Canada is ”alarming.”

He stresses cutting down on sugary drinks is one of the best ways to reduce excess intake and to maintain a health body weight.

Although non-diet soft drink sales have falling the last 12 years, that’s been offset by increased consumption of energy drinks, sweetened coffees and flavoured water.

The Canadian Cancer Society says sugary drinks are the single largest contributor of sugar in the average Canadian diet.

The post STUDY: SUGARY DRINKS MAY COST CANADIAN LIVES, HEALTH CARE SYSTEM appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.