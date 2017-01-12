STUDY: IMPROVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG SAFETY FOR SENIORS

Canada needs a strategy to address what a new study feels is inappropriate prescribing practices which lead to unsafe use of medications by older Zoomers.

In a just released report, the Institute for Research on Public Policy, points out seniors are the heaviest users of prescription meds.

On average, two-thirds take 5 or more over the course of a year while one-quarter take 10 or more.

Author Nicole Bernier says, ”When it comes to seniors’ health, prescribing practices are too often based on little or no evidence, and as a result they can be inappropriate and even dangerous. Much more can and should be done to address this serious health issue for our aging population.”

Bernier’s calling for a comprehensive strategy and a more proactive role for Health Canada.

