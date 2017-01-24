For those unable to make it to a Stratford Festival Stage two new festival HD films will be in theatres across Canada this spring.

The company’s production of “Macbeth” will debut on Cineplex screens on March 18, “Love’s Labour Lost” will premiere on April 29.

In 2014, the festival embarked on a mission to film all Shakespeare plays over the course of a decade.

You will find a full list of participating cinemas at stratfordfestival.ca/HD.

The post STRATFORD COMING TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.