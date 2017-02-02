SOPRANO’ STAR PELLEGRINO DIES AT 72

The actor who played FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on the Sopranos has died at the age of 72.

Frank Pellegrino appeared on “Law & Order” and “New York Undercover” and had roles in films including “Cop Land” and “Goodfellas.”

Pellegrino was also co-owner of Rao’s, one of New York’s most exclusive dining spots; an Italian restaurant with just 10 tables and a waiting list into next year.

Pellegrino died of lung cancer. He was 72.

