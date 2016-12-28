Conditions on the roads are much improved from last night when at least 20 people were injured last night in multi-vehicle crashes on icy highways in the GTA.

The first was around 8 o’clock and involved several vehicles n the ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 427 to Eglinton Avenue. Paramedics say five people had minor injuries. One person was transported to hospital.

Another 15 people also suffered minor injuries about an hour later in Mississauga, when at least a dozen vehicles slid into each other at Highway 410 and Derry Road.

An Environment Canada weather advisory was in effect at the time which warned of hazardous driving conditions due to light snow and patchy freezing drizzle throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

The post SLIPPERY ROADS ON TUESDAY NIGHT INJURES 20 PEOPLE IN SEPARATE CRASHES appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.