SINGER GEORGE MICHAEL DEAD

Pop star George Michael has died. He was just 53 years of age.

His manager says that he died of heart failure at his home in Goring, England on Christmas Day.

Thames Valley Police say his death was unexplained, but they don`t consider it suspicious.

Michael became a pop sensation in the 1980s when he and his friend from school Andrew Ridgeley formed the duo “WHAM.“

He went on to a very successful solo career as a singer and songwriter with hits suche as “Faith“ and “Freedom.“

