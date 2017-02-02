SHARKWATER DOCUMENTARY MAKER STILL MISSING OFF THE FLORIDA KEYS

The search continues off the Florida Keys for an award winning Toronto filmmaker and conservationist.

Thirty-seven year old Rob Stewart went missing while scuba diving this week, and the U.S. Coast Guard is leading several agencies in the search.

Stewarts’ parents, Brian and Sandy Stewart, have flown to Florida. His Mom says the support to find their son is incredible.

“There’s so many people who have volunteered. Boats are out there, divers, people in planes. Richard Branson sent a helicopter. Richard Branson said Sharkwater was one of the most important films he’s ever seen,” Sandy Stewart said as she choked back tears.

Rob Stewart’s Sharkwater explores the idea that sharks are misunderstood as dangerous creatures. Underwater, Stewart feeds sharks to demonstrate their fundamentally non-violent nature.

