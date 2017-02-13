A safety review has found a risk of serious burns – with the use of some over-the-counter topical pain relievers that contain menthol.

The products are intended to help relieve muscle and joint pain – and come in a variety of formulations, including creams, gels, liquids and patches.

Health Canada has received 21 reports of serious side-effects involving topical pain relievers containing menthol in various concentrations – either as a single ingredient – or in combination with other compounds.

The products were used as directed in many cases – with burns, severe swelling and blistering appearing within 24 to 48 hours after the first application.

Consumers who experience serious skin reactions such as pain, swelling or blistering – are advised to stop using the product and seek immediate medical attention.

The post SERIOUS BURNS POSSIBLE WITH SOME TOPICAL PAIN RELIEVERS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.