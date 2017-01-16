SCOTIABANK GILLER JURY ANNOUNCED

Two former Scotiabank Giller Prize winners – Andre Alexis and Lynn Coady – are among the jury members who will choose the best Canadian book in 2017.

60 year old Andre Alexis won the 2015 award for Fifteen Dogs – while 46 year old Lynn Coady won the 2013 prize for Hellgoing.

The jury will be chaired by Anita Rau Badami an award-winning bestselling author – born in India – who now calls Montreal home.

British author Richard Beard and American writer and playwright Nathan Englander round out the jury members who will read all the nominated titles and release a long list of contenders in September – with a short list of finalists to be revealed the following month.

The $100-thousand dollar prize goes to the best English-language Canadian novel or short story collection each year.

The other finalists receive $10-thousand each.

