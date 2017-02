Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday Feb. 7th:

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled today

York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled today

The Toronto District School Board says buses are running this morning

