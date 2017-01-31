They’re not kicking it to the curb, just sending it back to staff for further study.

A proposal to allow private companies to compete with unionized workers for a contract to pick up the trash in Scarborough had been approved by the public works committee.

But the mayor introduced a motion at city council, suggesting the matter be sent back to staff before there’s vote.

That motion, passed by a vote of 40-to-4, makes no mention of when staff would report back to the committee.

”Our job at the end of the day is to do better for the people,” said Mayor John Tory. ”And quite frankly, whoever does that, provides better service for as low a cost as possible is, you know, I think somebody we should be taking a serious look at.”

Staff will report back on the results of additional public consultations with CUPE representatives and on a further analysis of the long-term cost implications of privatizing garbage collection.

The post SCARBOROUGH GARBAGE COLLECTION TO BE STUDIED FURTHER BY CITY STAFF appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.