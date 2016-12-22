SAUNDERS REGRETS POLICE CAR DISTRACTION

In a year marked by an increase of gun violence and pedestrian deaths, Toronto’s Police Chief says he regrets the distraction caused by switch over to grey and white cruisers in September.

Chief Mark Saunders stopped the roll out in November after a public backlash.

Some Toronto residents complained that grey police cars looked like military vehicles; others said they were difficult to spot.

Saunders says be began regretting the move when stories about the cruisers were getting more media play than stories about homicide suspects being arrested.

