SASKATOON GALLERY HIGHLIGHTED BY NEW YORK TIMES

Saskatoon’s Remai Modern Art Gallery has been named in a New York Times article – along with a new addition of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi – as places to see this year.

The annual article lists the top 52 places to go – and Canada is on top – because of the country’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

An addition to that is an article on gallery and museum openings of interest to travellers, in which the Remai is called a “splashy new museum” in a “surprising locale.”

The Remai Modern is scheduled to open later this year – and is expected to bring in international travellers – especially for an exhibit of Picasso’s linocut collection and about two dozen of his ceramics.

In 2011, Saskatoon philanthropist Ellen Remai donated $30 million to the new museum – which replaces the old Mendel Art Gallery.

