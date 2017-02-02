The Wynne Government at Queen’s Park is promising to reject any public service salary increase that is out of line as a 5 year government executive salary freeze comes to an end this spring.

Published reports indicate the province is giving raises to 8,400 civil servants worth $58 million or an average of almost $7 thousand each…

The government has already accepted proposals that could give the top brass at Ontario Power Generation 6-figure bonuses.

Stats Canada says the average pay increase for workers in Ontario was about 8 per cent during the 5 year salary freeze period.

The post SALARY SHOWDOWN AT QUEEN’S PARK appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.