RYAN REYNOLDS HONOURED AT HARVARD

Canada’s Ryan Reynolds and the super powers he displayed in the movie “Deadpool” are going to be rewarded by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The Vancouver native will be honoured Friday night as Hasty Pudding’s 2017 Man of the Year.

The oldest collegiate theatrical organization in the US presents the award annually to performers who’ve made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Past winners include Bob Hope, Warren Beatty and Robin Williams.

Actress Octavia Spencer was celebrated last week as the Hasty Pudding 2017 Woman of the Year.

