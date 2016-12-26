RUSSIANS SAY IT WASN’T A TERRORIST ACT THAT DOWNED A PASSENGER JET, KILLING 92 PEOPLE

Russian officials say that either pilot error or a mechanical problem is likely what caused a plane to crash into the Black Sea yesterday killing 92 people.

The Tupolev 154 passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from the coastal city of Sochi and was on it’s way to a Russian military base in Syria.

Among those on board were dozens of members of Russia’s world-famous military band and choir who were on their way to the base to entertain Russian troops.

Also on board were a number of journalists travelling with the musicians.

They’ve recovered fragments of the jet, and officials are insisting there are no indications of a terror attack or sabotage.

