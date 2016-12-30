RUSSIA PREPARES TO FIRE BACK OVER U.S. IMPOSED SANCTIONS

Russian President Vladimir says Russia won’t be expelling U.S. diplomats in a tit for tat response to U.S. sanctions, as his foreign minister had suggested earlier today.

Instead, reports say he will consider President-Elect Donald Trump’s actions as he considers how to move forward.

U.S. President Barack Obama yesterday imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, after American political sites and email accounts were hacked.

Thirty-five Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. in 72 hours and two facilities closed.

Earlier today, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov went on State TV and called the sanctions “antics” which Russia can’t leave unanswered.

President Obama’s measures could be rolled back by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump says it is “time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” and will meet with U.S. intelligence experts next week for updates.

