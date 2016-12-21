A European-wide search is on for a 24-year-old Tunisian man, suspected of being involved in Monday’s truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 and injured nearly 50.

A German security official says authorities had considered him a possible terror threat before the incident and had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected back in the summer.

The wanted poster names Anis Amri as having several aliases as well as Egyptian and Lebanese citizenship.

There’s a $140,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The post REWARD OFFERED FOR ARREST OF SUSPECT IN BERLIN CHRISTMAS MARKET CRASH appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.