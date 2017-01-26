Toronto Police are set to release a report today on ways to modernize the service.

Members of the Transformational Task Force are set to table the document called Action Plan; The Way Forward at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting this afternoon.

They began their work last February and are expected to put forward a multi-year plan to strengthen the service.

The report is expected to include plans for facilities, information technology and resources, as well as performance objectives.

It is also expected to address the human resource, technology and other investments that will be required to support the recommendations.

The post REPORT ON FUTURE OF TORONTO POLICE TO BE OUTLINED TODAY appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.