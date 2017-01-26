REPORT AIMS AT “A CULTURE CHANGE” FOR TORONTO POLICE

A task force digging into the workings of the Toronto police service is recommending a hiring freeze – and more officers walking the streets.

The report has been a year in the making – and is aimed at restoring public trust in Canada’s biggest municipal police force.

The recommendations are aimed at what is called “a culture change,” – which the panel defines as – moving toward less of a paramilitary structure – to one in which officers are more independent problem solvers who treat everyone with dignity.

Other recommendations include a three-year hiring and promotions freeze – and reducing unnecessary extra work for off-duty officers.

