QUEEN ATTENDS CHURCH AFTER MISSING CRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR’S SERVICES

The Queen attended church Sunday morning, giving her subjects across the Commonwealth a good feeling about her health after her absence from services recently due to what was being called a heavy cold.

Prince Philip also attended. He, too, had missed Christmas and New Year’s services with a heavy cold.

Well-wishers greeted the 90 year-old monarch with applause as her car arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in eastern England.

Although Britain’s longest reigning monarch has generally been in good health over the years, she has cut back her schedule of public appearances recently.

Other members of the Royal Family have been taking on appearances at events normally visited by the Queen in the past.

