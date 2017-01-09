PROVINCE AGREES TO FUND SUPERVISED INJECTION SITES IN TORONTO

As Toronto’s mayor, public health and other stakeholders held their first meeting to discuss how to tackle the fentanyl-fuelled opiod crisis, John Tory got some good news from Queen’s Park.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins told the mayor that the province is committing to fund three supervised injection sites.

City council approved the sites at existing downtown health-care facilities last summer.

In addition to speaking with Tory Monday, Hoskins shared his support in a letter to the federal government.

The health minister says the sites fit in with the province’s opioid strategy.

Hoskins writes, ”I believe that community-supported and community-run supervised injection services will not only save lives, but also must be part of a larger strategy for harm reduction and supports for people struggling with addiction.”

