PROTESTERS RALLY WORLDWIDE IN SOLIDARITY WITH WASHINGTON MARCH

An estimated crowd of 500 thousand gathered on the National Mall in Washington Saturday to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. The turnout is more than double initial predictions. Many wore bright pink hats and signs reading “less fear, more live.” About 600 Canadians made the trip to Washington some carrying maple leaf emblazoned signs that read “sisters of the north.” Speaking at the rally called the ‘Women’s March on Washington’, activist Gloria Steinem says Donald Trump’s inauguration marks the beginning of a perilous time. Organizers say the march is meant to promote women’s rights rather than oppose Donald Trump but many say they were motivated by the president’s remarks about women during the campaign. Hundreds gathered in Toronto and other major Canadian cities, to show solidarity with the thousands in Washington. The peaceful march began at Queens Park at noon Saturday, and ended at Nathan Phillips Square featuring speakers and music.

photo: ABC NEWS

