PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU’S ‘PRIVATE’ VACATION CAUSES BACKLASH AMONG NEWS MEDIA

For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has kept details of his post-Christmas family vacation private until pressed by reporters.

After refusing for days to say where the Trudeau’s had gone, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed yesterday he had left on Boxing Day for the Bahamas.

It’s a vacation that’s partially funded by taxpayers.

U.S. reporters are given daily updates on President Barack Obama’s whereabouts when he takes annual vacations to Hawaii, causing many to ask whether Canadians shouold expect the same.

Scott Reid was an advisor to former Prime Minister Paul Martin and says not all previous prime ministers have shared details of vacations and “they’re entitled to their private vacation just like anybody else.”

