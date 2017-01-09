PRIME MINISTER TO SHUFFLE CABINET, AT LEAST SIX INVOLVED

A new year means new responsibilities for some within the Trudeau cabinet.

Sources say Tuesday’s shuffle will involve at least half-a-dozen people.

Those expected to be on the move include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who’s considered likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.

Also believed to be part of the shuffle are Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef, criticized for her handling of the prime minister’s promise to reform Canada’s electoral system.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuck’s also expected to be moved.

There’s expect to be at least one new face in the Trudeau cabinet; Francois-Philippe Champagne, parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

