Ontario electricity customers could soon get another break on their hydro bills.

Premier Kathleen Wynne is said to be scrambling to find new ways to bring skyrocketing bills down and there are signals she may soon try to tackle the rising delivery charges that many Ontarians see on their bills.

As of January 1st, the provincial portion of the HST has been removed from bills. And Wynne has been saying recently she is aware that delivery charges make up fifty percent of some bills.

On average, the delivery charge makes up nearly 30 percent of a typical residential hydro bill, but the amount varies widely from place to place.

Wynne admits the delivery charge is something that comes up repeatedly but she declined to offer details about the changes she’s considering.

CARP – A New Vision of Aging – has been pushing the Liberals to reduce hydro costs as part of a new campaign called “Heat or Eat” suggesting some Ontario residents now need to make a choice between food and hydro.

The post PREMIER WYNNE HINTS AT REDUCTION IN HYDRO DELIVERY CHARGE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.