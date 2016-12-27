POLL: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHOULD REPLACE 24 SUSSEX DRIVE

More than half of Canadians believe the federal government should replace 24 Sussex Drive if the cost is less than the renovation price.

Nanos research says that 54% of those polled believe if the Federal government can find another house to become the Prime Minister’s official residence instead of 38 million dollars in renovations, then it should.

24 Sussex Drive was built in 1868 and has been the primary residence for every Prime Minister since 1951, but needs renovations badly.

It’s believed Justin Trudeau has been given several options on what to do with the building that could cost anywhere from 20 to 250 million dollars.

