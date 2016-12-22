POLICE SAY THEY’VE FOILED ALLEGED ATTACKS IN AUSTRALIA

Police say they have arrested seven suspects – who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia’s second largest city – on Christmas Day.

Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group – and had planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighbouring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Ashton says police had been watching the alleged plotters for some time – and believed they were preparing to use explosives and other weapons.

Police said they believed the threat had been neutralized through the raids on Thursday night and Friday morning.

