A Prince Edward Island gallery worker is claiming what she calls a “little feminist victory” after identifying a female artist whose work has been erroneously attributed to men for decades.

Paige Matthie says Caroline Louisa Daly will finally receive long overdue credit for her artwork thanks to a new exhibition at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown.

Matthie says her conclusion is based on two years of biographical research and stylistic clues in the artwork.

In the past, Matthie says, Daly’s works were wrongly attributed to male artists from Ontario with the same last name. Daly, the female artist, was the daughter of former P.E.I. Lieutenant Governor Dominick Daly and was born in 1830s.

The post PEI GALLERY IDENTIFIES OVERLOOKED FEMALE ARTIST appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.