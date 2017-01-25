Toronto’s Museum of Contemporary Art has appointed a British curator and museum director as its new director of programs.

The appointment of November Paynter represents an important step toward the museum’s grand reopening later this year.

Paynter spent the last five years as the director of research and programs at SALT; Turkey’s network of innovative cultural institutions. Her background also includes posts with the Tate Modern and the Artist Pension Trust in Dubai.

She will assume oversight of all of the Toronto museum’s exhibition and collecting activities.

The museum delayed its reopening from the spring of this year to the fall after last July’s parting of the ways with Director Chantal Pontbriand after she’d spent just 8 months on the job.

The post PAYNTER TO HELM TORONTO MUSEUM appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.