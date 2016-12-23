PASSENGERS ON HIJACKED LIBYAN AIRCRAFT IN MALTA ALLOWED TO GET OFF

Passengers have started disembarking from a hijacked Libyan aircraft in Malta.

Two hijackers forced the Libyan commercial flight to divert and land on the small island nation, where it now sits on the tarmac.

Reports say the two hijackers have grenades and have been threatening to blow up the plane.

An official from Afriqiyah Airways says the two hijackers had expressed a willingness to release the passengers but that they will keep the pilot.

