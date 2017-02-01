PARTIES WORKING TOGETHER ON OPIOID BILL

The Liberals and the NDP are working together to speed up passage of a bill designed to help combat the country’s opiod crisis – which includes measures to reduce barriers to accessing supervised injection sites.

The legislation would also impose new restrictions on the import of pill presses and encapsulators, which are commonly used in the production of illicit drugs.

Meanwhile – a new study finds rising drug costs are causing older Canadians to stop filling their prescriptions.

Researchers at the University of B.C. looked at a 20-14 survey of older adults in 11 high-income countries and found that Canadians over the age of 55 were the second most likely – behind the U.S. – to skip drug refills that year – because of cost.

