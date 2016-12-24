It’s a feel-good story about dogs, but the details make dog lovers shudder.

More than 100 dogs are now in Canada to begin living a normal life after they were originally destined for a dog meat festival in China.

The dogs were rescued thanks to the efforts of Humane Society International Canada.

The Society’s Executive Director Rebecca Aldworth says the dogs were slated for the Yulin, China dog meat festival earlier this year, but were rescued in June and kept in an animal shelter in China while they received medical care and while transportation could be arranged. They arrived at Pearson International Airport in Toronto Thursday night.

The dogs were found gasping for air in crammed, rusty cages in China, but Aldworth says they’re now recovering well.

A rescue organization in King City, north of Toronto, is taking in 63 of the animals, while 37 are going to the SPCA in Montreal and 10 are on their way to Ottawa.

Aldworth says she hopes some will soon be available for adoption, and in the process become “ambassadors” in the effort to close down the global dog meat trade. It’s responsible for the deaths of 30-million dogs a year.

The post OVER 100 DOGS IN CHINA SAVED FROM DOGMEAT FESTIVAL BY CANADIAN ORGANIZATION appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.