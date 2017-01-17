OTTAWA, SASKATCHEWAN REACH HEALTH-CARE DEAL

Saskatchewan’s the latest province to reach an agreement on health-care funding with the Trudeau government.

(Trent Peppler / CBC)

It’ll receive $190.3-million for home care and $158.5-million for mental health services the next 10 years.

The province also has a separate deal over private MRIs, setting the dispute with Ottawa aside for one year, giving Saskatchewan time to demonstrate private MRIs don’t hurt the public health-care system.

The agreement with Saskatchewan comes the day after Nunuavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories agreed to deals with the federal government.

That still leaves Ontario, Quebec, B.C., Alberta and Manitoba on the sidelines.

