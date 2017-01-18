OSCAR HOPEFUL LEADS CSA NOMS

Montreal director Xavier Dolan’s Oscar hopeful “” leads the film pack going into this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

Dolan’s French-language drama, topped the film category with nine nominations including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best actor.

The human cloning series “Orphan Black” leads the teleivison side with 14 nominations, including best dramatic series, best direction and best actress for Regina native Tatiana Maslany.

The awards honour film, television and digital media titles in 134 categories.

Canadian comedian Howie Mandel will host, and Oscar-winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer will receive a lifetime achievement award, when the hardware is handed out March 12th in Toronto.

