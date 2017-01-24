ORWELL’S 1984 SALES RISING AFTER TRUMP’S “ALTERNATE FACTS”

Hard on the heels of numerous incorrect or unprovable statements from U.S. President Donald Trump and some White House aides – one truth is shining through – sales are soaring for George Orwell’s 1984.

Orwell’s classic dystopian tale of a society in which facts are suppressed and distorted in a fog of “newspeak” has climbed into the top 5 on Amazon.com.

That comes after the administration’s assertions that Trump’s inaugural ceremony had record attendance – and Trump’s unfounded allegation that millions of illegal votes were cast against him in the election.

Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway coined an instant catchphrase Sunday when she called Trump’s claims about crowd size “alternative facts” – bringing comparisons from some on social media to Orwell’s 1984.

