ONTARIO TAPS ITS FIRST BEER OMBUDSMAN

Bud, this job’s for you!

A former arbitrator in the financial world has been selected to investigate complaints that may come to, ahem, a head in the world of beer.

The Beer Store, the foreign-owned consortium that runs over 470 retail outlets throughout Ontario, has appointed Charles Dougall as the province’s first beer ombudsman.

After nine years as ombudsman at Scotiabank, Dougall will be responsible for mediating operational disputes between The Beer Store, its brewers and customers.

He starts his three-year term January 2.

The beer ombudsman position was created at the request of the government last year, when it announced beer could be sold in grocery stores.

