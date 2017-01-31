ONTARIO JURORS IN NEED OF COUNSELLING CAN NOW GET IT

A new program from the province will allow jurors to get counselling – after they sit on a trial – or coroner’s inquest in Ontario.

The new support program means that jurors who feel they need counselling – can get it in person, over the phone, by video-conference or by email, in English or French.

Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says jurors play an important role in the justice system – but some trials can be traumatic – and jurors should have access to the proper support.

Previously, the province would cover costs of counselling for jurors – only when a judge made a specific order for it.

