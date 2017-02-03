ONTARIO HOPING TO HELP CHILDREN AFFECTED BY U.S. TRAVEL BAN

The province is working to determine if it can help children, who are scheduled for specialized life-saving surgeries in the U.S., but have been turned away because of where they were born.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins says Ontario has an obligation to respond.

(Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press)

“I felt particularly in light of the occurrences in the past week in this country, in Quebec (the mass mosque shooting), that Canadians and Ontarians would feel comfortable and confident in expressing our openness, our willingness, our generosity to consider receiving children, infants, some as young as four-months old, that without the surgery would die.”

Hoskins adds his ministry’s working with federal partners and hospitals, primarily the Hospital for Sick children in Toronto, to determine if there’s an opportunity to help.

The travel and refugee crackdown, issued last Friday, temporarily bans those from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

