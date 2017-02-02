The Ontario government has edited down a list of crowd-sourced ideas to add to the next budget.

They include – banning retailers from throwing out unsold food, creating indoor farms in Indigenous communities, and better digital access to health information.

People can visit the budget talks website to vote on the 13 ideas – chosen out of a total of 400 submitted.

Up to eight of the top ideas will be in the upcoming budget, with a total cost of up to $3 million.

These crowd-sourced ideas come after the Liberal government’s budget consultation process was criticized last year – because the initial translation of the budget drafts started – before the public input period ended.

Voting is open until midnight on February 23rd at the Ontario government website.

The post ONTARIO GOVERNMENT WANTS INPUT FOR BUDGET IDEAS appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.