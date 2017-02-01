ONTARIO GOVERNMENT WANTS HYDRO ONE LAWSUIT STOPPED

The Wynne government is trying to get a lawsuit – over the partial sale of Hydro One – thrown out of court.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees’ lawsuit is aimed at stopping the sale of any more shares in the Ontario electricity transmission utility.

About 30 per cent has been sold and the Liberal government plans to sell another 30 per cent of the formerly public utility.

A spokesman for the energy minister says the government has given CUPE notice – that it will be filing a motion to do away with the case.

CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says avoiding a trial is another way the government is trying to avoid public scrutiny of the privatization.

The union alleges the Liberals inappropriately mixed government and party business – by holding fundraisers with cabinet ministers – including one $7,500-a-ticket event – attended by bankers who profited from the privatization of Hydro One.

But the government’s position is that because the Integrity Commissioner already addressed the matter – the lawsuit is an abuse of process.

