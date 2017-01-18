ONTARIO GOVERNMENT PROPOSES MAJOR PRICE INCREASE TO WATER BOTTLING COMPANIES

Deputy premier Deb Matthews says Ontario’s proposal to charge water-bottling companies more for taking water from the ground is necessary – as the province moves to protect a vital resource.

The Wynne government wants to charge water-bottling companies a little over 500 dollars per million litres taken from the ground – following a public outcry over the current fee – of just a few dollars.

The group Environmental Defence calls the new fee good news – but says Ontario should also charge deposits on plastic water bottles, similar to those for liquor and beer.

Meanwhile–The Canadian Bottled Water Association has rejected the government’s plans – saying in a statement that what is needed is scientifically Informed dialogue – not public policy on the fly.

