ONTARIO DOCTORS WANT OUSTER OF O-M-A EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Some Ontario doctors want to remove all members of the executive committee of the Ontario Medical Association.

In a January 11th letter to the OMA’s Chief Executive officer, signatories accuse the association’s leadership of numerous failings – including a reluctance to stand up to the provincial government.

The letter says that poor leadership has contributed to an environment where physicians are routinely marginalized, disrespected, insulted and ignored – by the current government at Queens Park.

