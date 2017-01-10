ONE IN THREE BREAST CANCER TUMOURS OVER-DIAGNOSED: DANISH RESEARCH

It’s the latest news now on breast cancer.

According to a 17 year long study out of Denmark, one in three breast tumours found through mammography may be “over-diagnosed” and subsequently treated unnecessarily.

Researchers looked at data on roughly 200,000 Danish women who had been diagnosed with both invasive breast cancer and “stage zero” breast cancer.

They found that 17 years’ worth of organized breast cancer screening did not result in a lower number of advanced breast cancer tumours.

The finding is contrary to the “early detection equals prevention” philosophy, since screening and treatment of early, non-advanced cancers did not result in fewer advanced cancers.

You can read about the research in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

