O’LEARY TAKES PART IN HIS FIRST LEADERSHIP DEBATE

The Shark has surfaced.

Political newcomer Kevin O’Leary made his debut Saturday night at the latest Conservative Party leadership debate.

The Toronto entrepreneur and star of “Shark Tank” on ABC Television joined the fray in Halifax, taking verbal hits from the 13 other candidates.

They called him opportunistic and inexperienced, as well as politically tone-deaf because of a video he posted on the same day of the Quebec City mosque shooting showing him at a gun range.

Aside from the jabs and counter-punches, the candidates debated such issues as the economy, health care, and justice reform.

By joining the race in the Halifax debate, O’Leary was able to avoid earlier ones that included the French language, something he says he’s working on.

