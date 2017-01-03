If celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary is interested in becoming the next leader of the federal Conservatives, he should make it official and take part in a debate in Quebec City January 17.

In fact, an official candidate is accusing the potential one of trying to avoid the all-French debate.

(Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Andrew Scheer says it’s obvious O’Leary wants to get into the race and that he has an obligation to all French-speaking Tories to take part.

Some in the party believe it’s essential Stephen Harper’s successor be able to speak French.

The Montreal-born O’Leary does not and has said he doesn’t need to in order to communicate with Quebecers.

The deadline to officially register for the leadership race is February 24.

The PC’s will pick their new leader May 27.

The post O’LEARY ACCUSED OF TRYING TO AVOID ALL-FRENCH DEBATE appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.