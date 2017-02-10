Actress Rosie O’Donnell is continuing to wind up Donald Trump on Twitter, posting a new profile picture to make herself look like Trump’s controversial advisor Steve Bannon.

O’Donnell, who has an ongoing feud with the new U.S. president, offered to play Trump’s adviser on “Saturday Night Live” this week. The 54 year old comedian’s offer came after actress Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer went viral last weekend.

No word yet on whether SNL has take O’Donnell up on her offer

The post O’DONNELL CONTINUES TO TWIST TRUMP ON TWITTER appeared first on Zoomer Radio AM740.