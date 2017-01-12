OBAMACARE CLOSER TO BEING REPEALED, AS SENATE REPUBLICANS VOTE DOWN FILIBUSTER THREAT BY DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senate Republicans have taken their first step in dismantling Outgoing President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The marathon session ended early Thursday with a nearly party-line vote of 51-48 to approve a Republican-backed budget measure that eliminates the filibuster threat by Democrats.

While Republicans move closer to repealing Obamacare, they have no replacement plan, which Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders calls outrageous.

“Up to 30-million Americans will lose their healthcare, with many thousands dying as a result, because you have no health insurance and you can’t go to a doctor or a hospital, you die,” an exasperated Sanders explained.

The House is slated to vote on the measure tomorrow, but some Republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.

