NURSING HOME AT CENTRE OF MURDER INVESTIGATION CITED FOR NEGLECT AND MEDICATION INCIDENTS IN RECENT MONTHS

The Woodstock, Ontario nursing home at the centre of a multiple murder investigation was cited for neglect and medication incidents by provincial inspectors more than two years after then-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer was fired.

The information has come to light in eight inspection reports and orders to comply released Thursday by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

One inspection order issued to the Caressant Care nursing home cites 41 “medication incidents” documented between early August and late December of 2016. They include five cases where medication was given to the wrong residents, three cases where meds were given at the wrong time, six where the wrong dosage was given, twenty-two where prescribed meds were not given and one where a medication was given with no prescription from a physician.

The inspector’s order was dated January 24th of this year, the day before the ministry suspended admissions at the home.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer worked at the home for 7 years. She’s charged with eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Eleven of her alleged victims lived at the Caressant nursing home in Woodstock.

