NURSE ACCUSED OF KILLING 8 SENIORS IN NURSING HOMES BACK IN COURT

She is accused of killing 8 seniors at nursing homes in Woodstock and London.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer – is back in court today on 8 counts of first degree murder.

It’s being alleged that drugs were used to kill 8 residents between 2007 and 2014, and police are looking at the deaths of 2 others during that time as well.

Wettlaufer worked at Caressant Care in Woodstock from 2007 to 2014 before moving on to Meadow Park Nursing home in London.

Conditions of her peace bond include a ban on using insulin or another non-prescribed medications and a 7pm curfew – except to attend AA meetings.

Her social media accounts paint her as a former addict who has done two stints in rehab and according to records with the College of nurses, Wettlaufer is no longer registered as a nurse.

